Obituary - Carl Scott Newton

TOCCOA, Ga. -- Carl Scott Newton, age 51, of Toccoa, passed away on October 21, 2020, at his home.

A son of the late Danny and Jane Prescott Newton, he was born July 20, 1969, in Statesboro, Georgia.

Known to those who loved him most by many different names – My Scott, Scooty or Carl, to name a few – he will be most remembered as a kind, helpful and loving husband, father, brother and friend to those same people.

It is with heavy hearts that we grieve his passing, but it is with our faith in Jesus Christ that we know he is safe and without pain or suffering. Scott has experienced what we all live and strive toward: our ultimate transformation.

Scott Newton worked in law enforcement with the United States Border Patrol for 21 years. He was known as Carl S. Newton, and the many colleagues and friends he leaves behind have stated, “He was the best of what the patrol was."

He left the patrol with a heavy heart and a desire to stay, but his body could no longer do the work required of him.

After retiring, he lived out his last year with those who loved him the most, and he worked to make their lives better and secure.

He was surrounded by the love of his family when God took him home, and this is all anyone can ask to achieve the peace waiting for each of us.

Scott is survived by his wife, Stephanie; and his son, Christopher. He is also survived by his immediate family: his sister, Lisa Sharpe; and his brother, Patrick Newton, both of Statesboro, Ga. He had so many other family and friends who loved him, and they should all take comfort in knowing that they had a special place in his heart, and they will continue to find that love for them in both Stephanie and Chris.

God bless all those dealing with cancer and illnesses here on this Earth. May we all enjoy the peace in heaven that “My Scott” is experiencing right now.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.

