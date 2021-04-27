Obituary - Capt. Wylen Righton Holland

CLAXTON — Capt. Wylen Righton Holland (USN-Ret), age 84, passed away April 22, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.

He was born in Manassas, Ga., to Josiah Cecil and Elizabeth Hodges Holland. He was raised in a large and loving family on a farm in Claxton, Ga., graduated from Claxton High School, and enrolled in Berry College at age 16. He left college during his junior year to enroll in the Naval Aviation Cadet program and, upon completion, realized his dream of becoming a pilot as an officer in the United States Navy.

He married Marjorie Scheider, also of Claxton, and they began the challenging and adventurous life of a Navy family. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage before her death in November 2020.

He was an energetic man of integrity, honor, kindness and generosity. He was loyal, hard-working, intelligent and respectful. He shared his many gifts and talents with family, friends and neighbors and was always known as "Mr. Fix-it" wherever he lived.

Wylen later completed his college degree at Berry, earning a BS in industrial education.

During his distinguished Navy career, he flew 13 different aircraft and was a Purple Heart veteran of the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Navy in 1987, he began his second career flying for Piedmont Airlines (later USAir Express). Following his second retirement, he and Margie moved back to Claxton and built their home, where he enjoyed woodworking, renovating and repairing, farming, hunting, fishing, and hosting family and friends.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathryn (Brian) Beasley; two sons, John Holland and William Holland; two grandsons, Matthew Beasley and Michael Beasley; two brothers, George (Ernestine) Holland and R.A. (Judy) Holland; two sisters, Lida Rich and Josephine Kale; and one brother-in-law, Sam Morris (Barbara) Scheider.

He was predeceased by his dear siblings Cecile Walrath, Mary Chester, Reba Cone, Elsie Boyles, Barbara Taber, Dean Holland, Philip Holland, John William Holland and Gregg Holland.

He also leaves a wealth of cherished cousins, nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends.

The family would like to express special thanks to the amazing nurses and staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice. We also would like to thank everyone at The Lodge at Bethany who cared for Wylen during his stay there. We express additional thanks and deep gratitude for everyone who tended to or cared for Wylen during his years of declining health.

A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed during the graveside service. Masks are requested by the family.

Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery in Claxton, Ga.

Remembrances: The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, GA 30417; or to the charity of one's choice.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, April 27, 2021

