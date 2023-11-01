Obituary - Callie Rose Woods Wiggins

Callie Rose Woods Wiggins, 77, died peacefully on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Callie was born in Swainsboro, the eldest daughter of the late Margaret Charlene Hobbs Woods and the late George W. Woods.

Callie secretly married the love of her life and best friend, James Elzy "Buddy" Wiggins just prior to her graduation from Swainsboro High School in 1964. They enjoyed 53 years of wedded bliss until Buddy’s death in 2017.

Buddy and Callie’s happiest moments were welcoming in the world their three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Like so many others, Callie lived, loved and lost people along the way, but along that journey, she impacted and changed the course of many lives.

Affectionately known to many as Mama Callie, she was a shining light in the lives of those around her. She was strong, independent, compassionate, caring and on occasion a little stubborn.

Her entire life, Callie selflessly cared for others. She had a big heart and fiercely loved her family and friends.

She was a member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson.

Callie enjoyed sewing, gardening, camping with her people and throwing her fishing line right on top of someone else’s that was getting a bite. She also enjoyed catching the fish she just hijacked.

Callie was a worker and never backed down from a challenge. With more than 30 years of service, her steadfast determination, and many trials and tribulations, Callie retired from Tronox, formerly American Cynamid and Kemira, as superintendent of general services. After Buddy’s death, Callie worked several years at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors.

In addition to her parents and husband, Callie was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Woods Reyes; and two brothers, George W. Woods Jr. and Albert Woods.

Callie leaves behind her three children and their spouses, Mike and Kellie Wiggins of Stilson, Angie and Charlie Howell of Brooklet and Pam and Thomas Sullivan of Stilson; eight grandchildren, Christina Maria Wiggins (Joshua Boesche), Tonya Wiggins Smith (Benjamin), Casey Lynn Hester (Chad), Sara Howell Chandler (Phillip), Brandon M. Sullivan (Katlyn), Bradley J. Sullivan (Ashley), Jimmy Howell (Kourtney) and Billy Howell; and great-grandchildren, Braydon, Addison, Asa, Ian, Emma, Norah, Mabelle, Eliza, McGinley, Charlotte and Elyse; two sisters, Betty Ann Donaldson of Twin City and Margaret Woods Freeman of Wadley; two brothers, Charles A. Woods (Jane) of Twin City and Eddie Ray Woods (Kathy) of Garfield. Callie also leaves behind the entire Wiggins family, her family-in-love for the past 60 years.

The funeral service for Callie will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Old Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Reland Morgan and Father Gabe Cummings officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Sullivan, Bradley Sullivan, Jimmy Howell, Billy Howell, Chad Hester and Phillip Chandler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Braydon Smith, Asa Smith and Ian Berry.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider a donation in Callie’s memory be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.