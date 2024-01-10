Obituary - Brian Lee Daniel

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Brian Lee Daniel, age 61, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on January 7, 2024. Brian was born on April 9, 1962, in Sacramento, California, to Howard and Glenda Daniel.

When he was 2 years old, he moved with Glenda and Lacy Bishop to Attalla, Alabama, where he would grow up.

In 1980, he graduated from Etowah High School and then pursued a career as an electrician, where he traveled all over the South.

In 1988, Brian and his wife, Carol, settled into Statesboro, Ga., where he worked until 2023 for Sack Company as a supervisor.

Brian loved to deer hunt and go fishing with his wife, Carol. Brian also loved Auburn football.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Bishop; and his father, Lacy Bishop.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Carol Daniel; brother, Michael (Carrie) Bishop of Everett, Wash.; sister, Deanna (Michael) Prickett of Gadsden, Ala.; nieces, Cheyenne (Geoff) Chambers of Auburn, Ala.; Chandler Bishop of Daphne, Ala.; nephews, Josh (Cheyenne) Bishop, Justin (Taylor) Bishop, Jeremy Bishop of Everett, Wash.; Garren Brown of Gadsden, Ala.; several great-nieces and great-nephews and all their fur babies, Shiloh, Brody, Bailey, Harley, and his precious “Charlie”.

Special thanks to Gentiva Hospice and Dr. Baskin for the excellent care that Brian received during his illness.

There will be a celebration of life for Brian on February 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the home of Brian and Carol Daniel.

In lieu of flowers, donate to Bulloch County Animal Shelter, 81 Mill Creek Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 11, 2024

