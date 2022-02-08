Obituary - Brenda Joyce Brigdon Fordham

Brenda Joyce Brigdon Fordham, age 72, of Brooklet, Georgia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.Born in Savannah, Ga., Brenda was the daughter of the late John Hope "Jack" Brigdon and Jeanette Davis Johns. She was a 1967 graduate of Robert W. Groves High School. She married Burney F. Fordham on November 23rd, 1979.Brenda was a licensed beautician in her younger years. She was also a paraprofessional for children with special needs from 1994-2001.After her retirement, she was a homemaker and spent her time with her children and grandchildren.She is a member of Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Sandra Kay Yancey, Sandee Stanhope and Robin Bayles.She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Burney Fordham; her children, Stephanie Everett and Ronnie Redding (Jen), all of Brooklet; Ray Fordham (Kristy) and Rayna Knotts (Eric), all of Dallas, Ga.; and Chad Fordham (Ana) of Millen, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Joshua Everett, Katie Craft, Tyler Everett, Seth Redding, Sawyer Redding, Alexis Fordham, Landon Fordham, Tate Highfield, Tanner Highfield, Tucker Highfield, Colby Fordham and Laney Grace Fordham; eight great-grandchildren, three sisters, Penny Coffey, Marsha Williams and Angela Usry; three brothers, Wayne Brigdon, Delmas Coffey and Buddy Coffey; and a host of nephews and nieces.She spent most of the last year taking care of her youngest great-grandchild, Lexie Redding, which made her very, very happy.Visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a service at 1 p.m. with Elder Will Martin officiating and Elder Ric Stewart assisting. Interment will be in the Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Rod Fordham, Kenny Hadel, James Edwards, Rusty Williams Jr., Shawn Lewis and Joshua Everett.Services are streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.If you have any questions, please contact the funeral home at (912) 764-7725.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



