Obituary - Brandon Michael Bragg

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Brandon Michael Bragg, age 22, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.The Chatham County native lived in Bulloch County for most of his life and was a 2016 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.Brandon worked with Paul Davis Restoration in Savannah and Vandy’s restaurant in Statesboro.He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball, and was a member of the SEB Middle School football team.Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and being a loving father for his daughter, Kinslee Bragg.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Lee Bragg.Surviving is his daughter, Kinslee Bragg of Nevils, Ga.; his mother, Jennifer Mobley of Wilmington Island; maternal grandparents, Donna and John Mobley Sr. of Ellabell; his father, Sean Bragg of Savannah; a sister, Ashlee Bragg of Wilmington Island; his high school sweetheart and mother of their daughter, Ginger Hoskins; a paternal grandmother, Pamela Sue Bragg; aunts and uncles, Terri and Charlie Crowler and John and Aubrey Mobley; his first cousins, Marissa Mason, Jesse Mobley, Paige Bragg and Sammy Bragg. Several other cousins also survive.A visitation will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



