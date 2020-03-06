Obituary - Brandon Michael Bragg

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Brandon Michael Bragg, age 22, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
The Chatham County native lived in Bulloch County for most of his life and was a 2016 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.
Brandon worked with Paul Davis Restoration in Savannah and Vandy’s restaurant in Statesboro.
He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball, and was a member of the SEB Middle School football team.
Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and being a loving father for his daughter, Kinslee Bragg.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Lee Bragg.
Surviving is his daughter, Kinslee Bragg of Nevils, Ga.; his mother, Jennifer Mobley of Wilmington Island; maternal grandparents, Donna and John Mobley Sr. of Ellabell; his father, Sean Bragg of Savannah; a sister, Ashlee Bragg of Wilmington Island; his high school sweetheart and mother of their daughter, Ginger Hoskins; a paternal grandmother, Pamela Sue Bragg; aunts and uncles, Terri and Charlie Crowler and John and Aubrey Mobley; his first cousins, Marissa Mason, Jesse Mobley, Paige Bragg and Sammy Bragg. Several other cousins also survive.
A visitation will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
The Chatham County native lived in Bulloch County for most of his life and was a 2016 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.
Brandon worked with Paul Davis Restoration in Savannah and Vandy’s restaurant in Statesboro.
He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball, and was a member of the SEB Middle School football team.
Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and being a loving father for his daughter, Kinslee Bragg.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Lee Bragg.
Surviving is his daughter, Kinslee Bragg of Nevils, Ga.; his mother, Jennifer Mobley of Wilmington Island; maternal grandparents, Donna and John Mobley Sr. of Ellabell; his father, Sean Bragg of Savannah; a sister, Ashlee Bragg of Wilmington Island; his high school sweetheart and mother of their daughter, Ginger Hoskins; a paternal grandmother, Pamela Sue Bragg; aunts and uncles, Terri and Charlie Crowler and John and Aubrey Mobley; his first cousins, Marissa Mason, Jesse Mobley, Paige Bragg and Sammy Bragg. Several other cousins also survive.
A visitation will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.