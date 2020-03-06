By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Brandon Michael Bragg
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Brandon Michael Bragg
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Brandon Michael Bragg, age 22, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
    The Chatham County native lived in Bulloch County for most of his life and was a 2016 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.
    Brandon worked with Paul Davis Restoration in Savannah and Vandy’s restaurant in Statesboro.
    He enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball, and was a member of the SEB Middle School football team.
    Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and being a loving father for his daughter, Kinslee Bragg.
    He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Walter Lee Bragg.
    Surviving is his daughter, Kinslee Bragg of Nevils, Ga.; his mother, Jennifer Mobley of Wilmington Island; maternal grandparents, Donna and John Mobley Sr. of Ellabell; his father, Sean Bragg of Savannah; a sister, Ashlee Bragg of Wilmington Island; his high school sweetheart and mother of their daughter, Ginger Hoskins; a paternal grandmother, Pamela Sue Bragg; aunts and uncles, Terri and Charlie Crowler and John and Aubrey Mobley; his first cousins, Marissa Mason, Jesse Mobley, Paige Bragg and Sammy Bragg. Several other cousins also survive.
    A visitation will be held on Monday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
    A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.
    Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
    Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

