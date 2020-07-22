Obituary - Bonnie Leigh Hall

STILSON, Ga. -- Bonnie Leigh Hall, age 55, a lifelong resident of Bulloch County, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at St. Joseph’s hospital in Savannah, Ga.Bonnie is survived by her mother, Zenda Anderson Hall; and her father, Robert Hall Jr. (Debbie); her sister, Jenifer Hall; stepbrother, Randy Parker; and nieces, Parker Hall and Olivia Parker. Bonnie's aunts and uncles include Hazel Anderson of Denmark, Raybon Anderson (Janelle) of Statesboro, Benny Anderson (Barbara) of Mississippi, Brenda Lewis (Raymond) of Claxton, Julie Tillman (John) of Marietta and Lori Nesmith of Ellabell; and several cousins.She is predeceased in death by her maternal grandparents, Dessie Rita and Olen Anderson of Nevils; her paternal grandparents, Gladys and Robert Hall Sr. of Stilson; and uncles, Kenny Anderson of Douglas and Owen Anderson of Swainsboro.Bonnie was born on September 9, 1964, in Statesboro, Ga. She was the homecoming queen and a graduate of the class of 1982 from Southeast Bulloch High School. She was inducted into Southeast Bulloch Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018 for receiving 16 varsity letters during her high school career. She continued to further her education at Truett McConnell College and Georgia Southern University.She had a career in marketing and advertising.Bonnie was a historian at heart. She was passionate about her family genealogy and found peace and fulfillment at her great-grandparents' (Benjamin and Lelia Roberts) farm.One of Bonnie's greatest joys was being the best aunt (aka YaYa) to her niece Parker -- from being her coach, her cheerleader on and off the softball field, helping with those creative and innovative school projects to dressing up for their annual night on the town to see "The Nutcracker." Parker is her "mini me" and her pride and joy.The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. All social-distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.A graveside service and burial will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Pete Wall officiating, assisted by the Rev. Billy Hester. Social-distancing will be observed.For those desiring to view the service via livestream may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Anderson, Gary Romano, Michael Huffman, Sharard Hankerson “Hank”, Patrick Rogers, Asa Akins, Jada Lee and Elijah Akins.The family requests that memorial contributions be made in memory of Bonnie Hall to: Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31405.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



