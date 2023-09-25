Obituary - Bobby Edwin Kemp Sr.

Bobby Edwin Kemp Sr., 87, of Metter, Georgia, passed away on September 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Bobby was born on April 7, 1936, in Swainsboro, Georgia, to Kidd and Annie Mae Kemp.

He was a graduate of Metter High School.

Mr. Bobby spent 60 years of his life devoted to his loving wife, Shirley Jean Kemp.

Mr. Bobby served many years as a supervisor at ITT Grinnell in Statesboro, Georgia.

He also honorably served his country in the U.S. Army for two years as a medic.

He was passionate about hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed attending tractor pulls and was a part of the National Tractor Pull Association as well as the Georgia Tractor Pull Association.

He liked spending his time going to the races, taking a good nap and watching old westerns on TV. More than that, Mr. Bobby loved his grandchildren more than anything.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Jean Kemp; and his brothers, W.R. Kemp, Carlton Kemp and Al Kemp.

His memory is kept alive by his sons, Eddie Kemp, Todd (Jodie) Kemp and Scott Kemp; granddaughters, Abbie (Blake) Johnson, Leiann (Matthew) Wilkinson and Aubri Kemp; grandson, Alex Kemp; sisters, Annette Bruner, Joyce (Ned) Franklin and Edna Brinson; several sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 25, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Pulaski Baptist Church in Pulaski, GA. Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy O’Brien, Alan Brown, JR Laird, Alex Kemp, Ricky Jones and Norman Brown.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Pulaski Baptist Church.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2023

