Obituary - Bishop Archie Farley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Bishop Archie Farley, age 64, passed into rest Tuesday, August 8, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Willie Henry Farley and the late Bessie Lee Gordon Farley.He was educated in the public school system of Statesboro and a licensed ordained minister of the gospel.Bishop Farley served as the pastor of the Free Spirit Holiness Church, Statesboro, Ga.; and the Temple of Truth, Augusta, Ga. He was a former employee of Louisiana Pacific, Briggs & Stratton, the Statesboro Social Security Office and Dairy Queen.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Willie H. Farley Jr. and Cardell Farley.He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Jennie Geiger Farley, Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters, Keon Renee’ (William) Carwell, Ridge Spring, N.C.; Shante’a Bessie Farley, Statesboro, Ga.; a sister, Lenora (Terry) Baitmon, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Anda (Shirley) Farley and Izell Farley, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a goddaughter, Chelsea Dobson, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, with Pastor Tony Harden officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2020

