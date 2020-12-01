Obituary - Billie Murray

HARTWELL -- Mrs. Billie Ruby Garland Murray, 85, of Beacon Light Road, Hartwell, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after a long illness.Born on July 13, 1935, in Toccoa Ga., she was the daughter of the late Robert Garland and Ruby Holcombe Garland.Mrs. Murray was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Olivet Church of God.Survivors include her daughter, Stacy Lynn Dantzler (Tommy) of Charleston, S.C.; two sons, William Timothy Murray (Deri) of Athens and Philip Wayne Murray (Susan) of Statesboro, Ga.; three grandsons, LT Dantzler of Charleston, S.C.; Philip Andrew Murray of Atlanta, Ga.; and Nathaniel Seth Murray of Thomson, Ga.; four sisters, Lillie Graham of Lake City, Fla.; Johnnie Perry of Flowery Branch, Ga.; Robin Brown Garland of Toccoa, Ga.; Glenda Anderson Leonard of Vidalia, Ga.; two brothers, Leonard Garland of Wichita Falls, Texas; Robert R. Garland of Westminster, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Billie is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Albert William Murray; a brother, Al “Bubba” Garland; and a sister, Bobbie Ann Graham.Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks. Also, anyone can leave their condolences and best wishes on Billie’s tribute page by going to www.stricklandfh.com.A private family graveside service will be held in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Olivet Church of God.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006; or to the charity of one’s choice.The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements for Mrs. Billie Murray.Statesboro Herald, December 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



