Obituary - Betty Jean Benton

Betty Jean Benton, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

Betty was born in Statesboro, Ga., and has lived in Midway and Richmond Hill for the past 20 years. Prior to this, she lived in Savannah for many years.

She was a bookkeeper/office worker for several local businesses in Savannah.

Betty was a member of Compassion Christian Church.

Betty loved to do color pencil and card making.

She was very involved in the activities at Magnolia Manor.

Betty liked socializing and was a people person. In her younger years, she was very active in the 4-H Club.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Benton.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Pamelia Boyce (Donald); two sons, Joe Deal (Elaine) and Ron Deal (Nan); two stepsons, Jim Benton and Rick Benton (Louisa); a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Magnolia Manor on the Coast in Richmond Hill. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.





Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.











