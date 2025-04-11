Obituary - Betty Hunnicutt Powell

Mrs. Betty Hunnicutt Powell passed away peacefully at The Gardens Senior Living on Gentilly Road on April 10, 2025. Born on June 20, 1931, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late DJ (David Junious) and Emma Jernigan Hunnicutt, Betty lived a life full of faith, family and love. On June 24, 1951, she married Jesse Fenton Powell, her devoted husband of 72 years. Together, they built a beautiful life in Sylvania, Georgia, where they raised their two children, Joseph and Pat.