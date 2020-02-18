Obituary - Betty D. Jones

DECATUR -- Betty D. Jones, 90, died peacefully on February 13, 2020, with her family by her side.Born in Oxford, Miss., she received her B.A. in speech from Blue Mountain College, her master's in education from Peabody College/Vanderbilt and her Ed.S. from Georgia Southern University.Betty taught high school English and drama while raising her family of four children.Betty moved to Decatur, Ga., 20 years ago to be near her granddaughter.Betty lived a life of great faith as a member of the Church of the Outreach and First Baptist Church in Statesboro and Druid Hills Methodist (DHMC) and the Neighborhood Church in Atlanta.Betty belonged to numerous professional organizations and served as president of her local American Association of University Women. She was an avid volunteer, devoted to civil rights, LGBTQ rights and protecting the environment. She continued to serve Atlanta's homeless weekly, even after she could no longer drive.Betty is preceded in death by her sisters, Jewel Sinquefield and Juanita Peterson; and by her beloved son, Michael S. Jones.She is survived by three children, David Jones, Jennifer Jones and Rebecca Jones; and her granddaughter, Zoe Webb.A memorial service will be held on March 7th at 4 p.m. at Atlanta's Neighborhood Church.Donations may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



