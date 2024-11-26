Obituary - Betty Brannen Pickens

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Betty Burney Brannen Pickens passed away peacefully on November 14, 2024.

The daughter of Grover Cleveland Brannen and Edna Lovein Brannen, Betty Burney was born on February 26, 1933, in Statesboro, Georgia. She was the granddaughter of Statesboro's first mayor, James Alonzo "Lonnie" Brannen.

She graduated from Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University) in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in education.

Betty married her college sweetheart, the late Dr. Robert Clarence Pickens (2017) in 1955.

She was an elementary school teacher in Palm Beach County, Florida.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Brannen Pickens.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Jane Pickens Mullinax (Ben) of Greenville, South Carolina; son, Jay Curtis Pickens (Kate) of Norwich, Vermont; and daughter, Janis Lynn Pickens of Statesboro, Georgia; grandchildren, Tyler Brannen Pickens, Andrew Smith Mullinax, Caitlin Sarah Pickens, Daniel Robert Mullinax (Maddie), Mason Ames Metcalf (Kelsey), Kyle Robert Pickens, Payton Rhodes Metcalf, Bridget Adeline Metcalf and Tara Lola Pickens.





Statesboro Herald, November 30, 2024

