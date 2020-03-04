Obituary - Barney Lee Bowen Jr.

Barney Lee Bowen Jr., 80, of Metter, and son of Barney Lee Bowen Sr. and Jonnie Kent Bowen, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.

Barney was born in Bulloch County and lived in Candler County all of his life.

He enjoyed riding in trucks, visiting and had an uncanny memory of years past.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Robert Bowen; his sister, Mary Bowen Hendrix; his nephew, Russ Bowen.

Surviving are his sister-in-law, Jackie Taylor Bowen of Metter; brother-in-law, R.E. Hendrix of Metter; several nieces and nephews and a good friend, Jerry Brown.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o’clock in the evening Friday, March 6, 2020, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

The funeral will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 o’clock in the morning at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Burial will be in Lake Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Metter Primitive Baptist Church, 210 South Kennedy Street, Metter, GA 30439.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2020

