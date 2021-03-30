Obituary - Barbara Sue Pye Edwards

Barbara Sue Pye Edwards, 79, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Low Moor, Va.Mrs. Edwards had been living in Virginia for the past two years. Prior to moving to Virginia, the Edwards’ were residents of Fernandina Beach, Fla., for over 55 years.She was actively involved in forming of the Yulee Little League, where she served as secretary for years. She also volunteered at Yulee Elementary and Yulee Middle schools.She was always willing to help with any of her children and grandchildren’s activities, whether it was being a Cub Scout den mother, a school project, being a scorekeeper at the ball park or just being a member of the crowd cheering them on.She was predeceased by two sons, Eddie Edwards and Terry Edwards; and is survived by her husband of 61 years, Carl Edwin Edwards Sr. of Covington, Va.; a son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Mindy Edwards of Bedford, Va.; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.She was a devoted wife and mother who supported her family in every way possible. She was a champion of her children and grandchildren’s education and loved helping the middle school and high school bands.She enjoyed genealogy and coordinating family gatherings, where she avidly took photos to record the memories.Mrs. Edwards was the adventurous type, deep-rooted from her childhood activities with her two brothers, James and Jack; and her two sisters, Eyvonne and Charlotte.This spirited nature could be seen in her willingness to go fishing, camping with family or working in the yard.In her latter years, these memories with friends and family are what kept a smile on her face.The graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Green Pine Cemetery in Yulee, Fla.To view Mrs. Edwards’ online obituary and leave condolences, please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery.Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



