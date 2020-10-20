Obituary - Barbara Heath Wilson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Barbara Heath Wilson, age 72, died October 19, 2020.Barbara went by “Bob” or “Bozzy” by most of her family.Bob was the daughter of the late John B. and Lucille Heath and was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County. She never met a stranger and loved nothing more than people dropping in and visiting.She was widely known for her laughter, her love of food, her fried chicken and sweet tea.She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Billie Jean Lott and Brenda Motes.Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Charles T. “Tim” Wilson; her children, Sherry, Timothy and Barry Wilson; grandsons, Tevin Edenfield, Brandon and Cody Wilson; a sister, Gail Deal of Statesboro; and many other family members with whom she loved spending time with.Bozzy will be deeply missed by all.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Pagliarullo officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jamie Deal, Terry Deal, Dalton Lott, Joey Motes, Brooks Hendrix and Will Deal.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 4025 Friendship Church Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



