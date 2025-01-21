Obituary - Barbara Green Moate

Barbara Green Moate went home to be with her Lord Jesus on January 18, 2025.

Barbara, known as “Special” by her grandchildren, was a cherished wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend.

Barbara was born on February 27, 1949, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She graduated from Hollins College before moving to Atlanta, where she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Edison Moate Jr. in 1975.

Barbara was an avid tennis player and volunteer with the Junior League of Atlanta, High Museum of Art and Egleston Christmas parade.

She enjoyed a career with dear friends arranging flowers for weddings and events, including the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

She was a jack of all trades with an entrepreneurial spirit, starting businesses specializing in organization, holiday decorating and landscaping. For the last 20 years, she worked with Mandy Culpepper Interior Design firm.

To capture the essence of Barbara in a few words is near impossible. Her devotion to her family was paramount. She was a unique blend of boundless energy, generosity, grit, determination and unconditional love.

She enjoyed finding the perfect gifts for family and friends and sending out creative homemade Christmas cards. Trips to 30A and Lake Oconee with her extended family and grandchildren were highlights for her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, William Miller Green; mother, Beverly Fisk Green; and sister, Beverly Nell Green.

In addition to her husband, Marvin, she is survived by daughter, Marly Moate Page, and husband, William Holland Page Jr.; daughter, Miller Moate Wilson, and husband, Cameron Walton Wilson; son, Marvin Edison Moate III; grandchildren, Holland, Annelise and McKean Page; Emery, Wyatt and Wright Ann Wilson; sister, Betty Blount, and husband, Leonard; brother, Billy Green, and wife, Sherry; brother, Bobby Green, and wife, Missy; and by several nieces and nephews.

The family is especially grateful for the numerous friends who supported Barbara during the difficult months of her illness.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305; In Touch Ministries, P.O. Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357; or Camp Nakanawa for Girls, 1084 Camp Nakanawa Road, Crossville, TN 38571.

A funeral service celebrating her life will be Monday, January 27, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Northside United Methodist Church. Following the service. there will be a celebration of her life at Capital City Club, 7 John Portman Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Please wear a splash of red to honor “Special.”

Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2025

