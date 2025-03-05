Obituary - Ashley Robert Harmon

Ashley Robert Harmon was born on August 3, 1976, and on March 2, 2025, he entered the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Those of us that he leaves behind believe this to be "better by far", but Ashley now knows, in all its glory, the fullness that those words hold.

Besides a stint in college and shortly thereafter, Ashley lived his entire life in his beloved hometown of Nevils, Georgia. The only son of Paul and Gail Harmon, his childhood days were full of fishing, bicycle riding, woods exploration, vegetable and pecan picking, Little League sports and pet tending.

His sister and only sibling, Paula Harmon Johns, was his main playmate, his competition in sports exhibitions and his partner in duty when household chores were assigned.

Of course, no childhood would be complete without extended family, especially in the form of cousins, and Ashley had a beloved group of first and second cousins that he treasured.

The memories he made with these irreplaceable companions were the source of much joy and many laughs as his life unfolded.

Ashley's school days were characterized by academic awards and sports prowess. He was known as a friend to all, and both teachers and classmates often would speak of his quick wit and sharp mind. Though he was a gifted athlete at all endeavors, tennis won his heart, and he spent most of his teenage years chasing that yellow ball in competitions all over the area. He and his lifelong friend, Paul Ledesma, were the best of partners, both on the court and off, and they were on the 1995 state championship tennis team for Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville.

Upon graduation, Ashley earned a master's degree in finance from Georgia Southern University and ultimately made his career as an educator, teaching business classes largely at the post-secondary level. He loved his students and often spoke of accomplishments they had made. He earned the title "Teacher of the Year" during his time at Southeastern Technical College. He valued his position there, and he made many treasured professional friendships. An educator at heart, Ashley loved to share his knowledge and watch others thrive.

Above all, Ashley devoted his adult years to his family. His children, Leyton Robert and Keylee Ashtyn, were the lights in his world and his bonus daughter, Hali Long, added her own shine and completed his family picture. Hali's mother, Dia Carver Harmon, was the love of his life, and she and Ashley enjoyed a quiet life in little Nevils, where they enjoyed spending time with all of their family and friends, visiting the coastal beaches and listening to live music. Ashley was a proud uncle to many nieces and nephews and cherished every moment he spent with them, whether it was watching a football game or enjoying the outdoors together. He also enjoyed spending countless weekend hours and slow-paced vacation days with his parents, whom he was blessed to have nearby for all of his days.

Ashley is survived by his wife, Dia; children, Keylee, Leyton and Hali; parents, Paul and Gail Harmon; sister, Paula Harmon Johns (Gentry); nephews, Trevor Johns (Kendyll) of Acworth, Georgia; Noah Johns, Forrest Johns; niece, Ella Johns; brother-in-law, David Carver (Leisha); brother-in-law, James Carver II (Katherine); brother-in-law, Danny Chavez (Kaitlynn); sister-in-law, Tonya Blanton (Carey); sister-in-law, Karri Starling (J.R.); and a host of additional nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. until noon at Nevils Crossroads Church followed by the funeral service at noon with Pastor Jim Rogers officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Martin, Gentry Johns, Chad Nesmith, J.R. Starling, Tommy Waters, Timmy Waters, Paul Ledesma and Jon Schwalls.

Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, Trevor, Noah and Forrest Johns and Ryder Starling.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevils Cemetery, c/o Tessa Martin, 2000 Fronies Circle, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 5, 2025

