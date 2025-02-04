Obituary - Ashely Brand Livingston

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. -- With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Ashley Brand Livingston, who left this world far too soon at the age of 42.

He was a beloved husband, devoted father, son, brother and friend whose warmth, kindness and unwavering love touched everyone who knew him.

Ashley is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca, who cherishes every moment they shared. For nearly 22 beautiful years of marriage, they built a life filled with love, laughter and unforgettable memories.

Ashley was a devoted father to his 8-year-old son, Grant, who was the greatest joy of his life. He poured his heart into fatherhood, always making time for laughter, guidance and love. Whether cruising the island in his Jeep together, sharing his love of Florida Gators football or simply holding his son close, he was a role model of strength, kindness and unwavering love.

A proud graduate of Bible Baptist Christian Academy, Georgia Southern University and the University of Florida, Ashley was a man of intelligence, ambition and an unshakable drive for success. He built a thriving career in sales, where his natural charisma, sharp mind and gift for connecting with others earned him admiration and respect.

A lifelong Gators fan, Ashley's passion for football was intense, turning Saturdays into celebrations filled with excitement, hope and the occasional shouting at the TV. His love for the game was a reflection of his passion for life ... loyal, unwavering and always full of heart.

Ashley also leaves behind his mother, Ellen Jean Livingston; sister-in-law, Amanda (Ken) Livingston-Delp; brother, Blair (Angie) Livingston; sister, Brittany (Dan) Livingston; mother-in-law, Chris (Donnie) Mills; father-in-law, Raiford (Bill) Jarrell; sister-in-law, Katie (Richard) Flohr; brother-in-law, Spencer (Amanda) Jarrell; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a community of friends and colleagues who will forever hold his memory close.

Ashley is preceded in death by his father, Jim Livingston; brother. Blane Livingston; and nephew, Robert Livingston.

Though our hearts ache in his absence, we find solace in the love he gave so freely and the incredible legacy he leaves behind.

A celebration of Ashley's life will be held Friday, February 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Oxley-Heard, Fernandina Beach, where family and friends will gather to honor the man who meant so much to so many.

The family also welcomes friends Thursday, February 6, 2025, from 4–5 p.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The McArthur Family YMCA, a reflection of Ashley's generous spirit.

Ashley, you will always be loved, deeply missed and never forgotten.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors.





Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2025

