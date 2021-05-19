Obituary - Archie Owens Jr.

Archie Owens Jr. was born on July 26, 1957, to the late Archie and the late Mary Curtis in Statesboro, Georgia.He was educated in the Bulloch County Public School System.Archie was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, Nevils, Georgia. There he served on the Ushers' Board Ministry. He was a member of the John Wesley Lodge No. 161, Statesboro, Georgia.He was reared by the late Rufus “Sport” and Anna Ree Lee.On May 18, 2021, at Augusta University Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, Archie answered the call from labor to reward.He leaves to cherish his memories: a daughter, Jamotta Owens; his loving and devoted fiancée, Freida Nelson; grandchildren, Khadedra Owens, Kanewsha Owens, Keyandria Eason, Christopher Eason, Armon Mays; Frieda’s daughter, Tashia Martin; and granddaughter, Jasmine Martin; sisters, Pastor Unita Ponder (Pastor William), Mary Alice Brown (Dea. Clinton), Evangelist Rosalind King (Dea. Joe), Dorothy Cummings, Lee (Louann), Cleveland Lee, Earl Lee (Catherine), Solomon Lee (Beverly); two special adopted daughters, Zanniyah and Catherine Jones; one goddaughter, Harleigh Grant; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be Friday, May 21, 2021, 3-6 p.m. at Smalls Funeral HomeThe graveside life celebration will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 121 Mt. Olive Church Road, Register, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



