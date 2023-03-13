Obituary - Alvin Wilkinson

Alvin Wilkinson, 61, of Black Creek (Ellabell), Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Alvin was born in Savannah, Georgia, and grew up in Richmond Hill, graduating from Richmond Hill High School.

He was an electrician, a simple man, and lived life to the fullest. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and his animals.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Jackie P. Wilkinson; three daughters and sons-in-law, Brittany Hendrix (Dr. Harley Hendrix), Danielle Wywrot (Michael Wywrot) and Cheyanne Sanderson (Thomas Sanderson); three grandchildren, Ellarie Hendrix, Reese Hendrix and Melina Wywrot; parents, Ben and Betty Wilkinson; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Benny Wilkinson (Linda Wilkinson) and Eddie Wilkinson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the funeral home.

The memorial service to honor Alvin’s life will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

After the memorial service, the family will be hosting a celebration of Alvin’s life for friends at Our Country House, located at 4326 Wilma Edwards Road in Black Creek beginning at 5 p.m.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA; (912) 748-2444.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2023

