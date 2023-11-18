Obituary - Alphalene Bowers

Alphalene Bowers, 84, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away after a long battle with dementia on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation.

Alphalene was born in Millen, Georgia, She was the daughter of Alfred and Coleen Farrow.

She was married to Lester Earl Bowers for many years, until his passing.

She worked for several years in Environmental Services at Candler County Hospital.

Alphalene enjoyed spending her time fishing at the Altamaha River with her late husband, Earl. She also had a joy of cooking for others and shopping.

Alphalene and her good friend, Mildred Bragg, spent a good bit of time together dancing.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Curtis Mark Bowers; and her daughter, Vickie Ann Bowers.

Her memory is kept alive by her daughter, Jeanie (Gerald) Tucker; her longtime companion, James Hayslip; grandchildren, Jerica Tucker, Brian (Ashley) Chester, Michael (Robin) Chester, Lindsay (Brian) Peeples and Erin (Tommy) Baldridge; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, from 1 until 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Interment will follow at Lake Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 18, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







