Obituary - Allison Leigh Elliott Cole

Allison Leigh Elliott Cole passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, after a courageous battle with bile duct cancer.

Allison, born on Nov. 8, 1984, made it to her 40th birthday before succumbing to the disease, a phenomenon that complements the beauty of her life and the wholeness of her character.

Allison is survived by her husband, Joshua Cole; her sons, John Parker and Archie; her parents, Arthur and Laura Elliott; her sister, Leslie Stubbs; and her grandmother, Judith Pittman.

Allison was raised in McDonough, Georgia, graduating from Henry County High School in 2003. She and her husband, Joshua, graduated from Georgia Southern University in the Spring of 2007.

Allison received her Bachelor's in the Science of Nursing. She went on to work as a bedside nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Wellstar Paulding Hospital in Dallas, and an employee of the Southeast Health District in Statesboro.

To tell the story of Allison's perfection as a mother and wife, caretaker of all others she encounters in the community, talented and decorated work in the field of nursing, and example of how to live the life of a selfless believer in Christ, would require an endless narrative of gushing and exemplary tales.

Her impact can be seen in how the local community and other communities around the state where Allison lived and worked rallied in masses to be a part of her fight against the disease over the past year. Listen to the stories of anyone who has come in contact with Allison, and you will know that she modeled for us how to live life by relentlessly putting others first and straining to positively affect the environment around us.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Statesboro with Dr. John Waters officiating.

Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, officiated by Chuck Conkle.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.