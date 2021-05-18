Obituary - Alfred Allen “Buck” Ferguson Jr.

Alfred Allen “Buck” Ferguson Jr., 74, of Sylvania, passed Wednesday afternoon, May 12, 2021, at the Optim Medical Center Screven.Born in Savannah, Ga., to Wadie Lee Jernigan and Alfred Allen Ferguson, he resided in the lower southeast for all of his life.He was a truck driver and in his younger days, he enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He was also an avid gardener and continued his craft while residing at Syl-View and took great pleasure sharing the fruit of the harvest with friends.He is preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include a son, Alfred Allen “Al” Ferguson III of Sylvania, Ga.; sister, Fran Driggers of Glennville, Ga.; close friends, Sandra and Edward Hodges of Sylvania, Ga.; Robert Jenkins of Alpharetta, Ga.; and Jay B. Swindell of Claxton, Ga.The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Al Usher officiating.Mr. Ferguson will lie in state at the funeral home from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the service.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



