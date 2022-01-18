Obituary - Albert Thomas Parker

Albert Thomas Parker, age 90, of Eden, Ga., entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.He was born May 6th, 1931, in Bulloch County to the late Eulie Wade Parker and Kitty Beasley Parker.Mr. Parker served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953.He earned his high school diploma via the GI bill following his service.He was employed at Union Camp in the box plant for 37 years and ended his career as a corrugating machine operator, retiring in 1991.Mr. Parker spent over 60 years of his adult life as a resident of Eden, Ga., in Effingham County.He was a gentleman farmer who raised livestock and grew crops in support of his family and community.Mr. Parker was a Free Mason and Alee Shriner in the Hillbilly Unit. He participated in numerous parades and worked quietly behind the scenes to help others receive services from these charitable organizations.In retirement, he enjoyed consulting his two sons, Gary and Bruce, in their agricultural pursuits, fishing and spending time with his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Wayne Keith Parker (Terry); his daughter, Linda Fennell Beck (Rommel); his daughter-in-law, Susan Fitzgerald Parker (Gary); and granddaughter, Jennifer Klein Little.He is survived by his ex-wife, Maurice Elizabeth Dunaway; his children, Gary Thomas Parker, Constance Klein Ball (Danny), Donna Parker Haupt (Gary), Sandra Kaye Smith and Bruce Wade Parker (Angie); his 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four more great-grandchildren to arrive before the end of the year.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Mr. Richard Gay officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



