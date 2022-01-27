Obituary - Albert Bernard “Bert” McDougald III

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Albert Bernard “Bert” McDougald III, born July 13, 1974, in Statesboro, Georgia, died January 25, 2022, in Statesboro, Georgia.A native and lifelong resident of Statesboro, Bert graduated from Statesboro High School and attended Mercer University.Bert loved spending time in the outdoors, especially at the family farm in Garfield, Georgia.He had an inquisitive mind and a love of science.Bert enjoyed cooking, kayaking and spending time with his many pets.He was an avid comic book collector and movie connoisseur. Bert loved to discuss with any and all his extensive collection of books and movies.He dearly loved his family, especially his two nieces, Maggie and Emmie.Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jeanne M. Cauley and Dr. Stephen Cauley of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Sidney McDougald David and Brad David of Statesboro; his nieces, Marguerite McDougald David of Memphis, Tenn.; and Mary Elizabeth David of Athens, Ga.; uncles and aunts, Charles and Kay Brown of Sautee Nacoochee, Ga.; and Richard and Ann Monk of Birmingham, Ala.; dear family friend, Amie Smith; very special friend, Lorna Hulst Culpepper of Statesboro; and his beloved dog, Buddy.Bert was preceded in death by his father, A.B. McDougald Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernie H. Brown; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.B. McDougald.A graveside service and burial will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. Taylor Lewis Hartman officiating.The family will receive visitors at the graveside following the service.Pallbearers will be Jim Riggs, John Riggs, Jack Conner, Dan Snipes, David Pearce and Will Conner.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Presbyterian Church, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or the Humane Society Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



