Obituary - Adrianne Nicole “Mrs. A” Hagins Singleton

Mrs. Adrianne Nicole “Mrs. A” Hagins Singleton, age 44, entered eternal rest on September 16, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

She was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1997.

She enlisted in the United States Air Force and retired as a staff sergeant after 17 years of service to her country.

Surviving is her husband, Theius Singleton; three loving children, Lyani Presley, Hagan and Jericho “Oenomaus” Singleton; her father, Jerry Jenkins; one sister, Betty Darlene Stidem (James); two brothers, Curtis Hagins and Gary Hagins (Lisa); other relatives and friends.

Visitation is from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro.

The funeral service will be at noon on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 GA Highway 24, Statesboro, GA, with burial to follow in the church cemetery, with full military honors.

Professional services are entrusted to Sexton-Hall Funeral Home, 5 Birkenhead Road, Port Wentworth, GA 31407; (912) 964-4336, www.sextonhallfh.com.





Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2023

