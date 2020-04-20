Obituary - Adam Eugene Bowen

BROOKLET -- Adam Eugene Bowen, age 25, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Adam was a lifelong resident of Brooklet and worked as a heating and air technician for several companies in Bulloch County. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 256 and was of the Baptist faith.Adam enjoyed fishing, riding dirt roads and time with his family, especially his son, Bentley.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willie Gene Bowen.Survivors include his son, Bentley Eugene Bowen; mother and stepfather, Angie and Fred Ruarks of Brooklet; father and stepmother, Shawn Eugene and Angela Bowen of Brooklet; brothers, Hunter Yates, Ryan Robertson and Lane Ruarks, all of Brooklet; sisters, Victoria Bowen, and her fiancé, Jerry Howard; Taylor Ruarks and Ava Bowen, all of Brooklet; grandparents, Larry and Linda Alderman and Janell Bowen, all of Brooklet; great-grandmother, Martha Baker of Brooklet; step grandparents, Freddy and Faye Ruarks and Bob and Ann Tucker of Statesboro; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, including Wyatt Howard.A private family visitation was held Monday, April 20, 2020, at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Adam Eugene Bowen.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



