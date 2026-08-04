Obituary - A. Dwight Cribbs

GUYTON, Ga. – Albert Dwight Cribbs, 70, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dwight was a hard-working man who loved his family, enjoyed hunting and appreciated a good round of golf.

He graduated from Effingham County High School in 1974 before serving eight years in the United States Army. During his military service, he served with the U.S. Army Special Forces (Green Berets), earning numerous honors and awards. He later continued his military service in the United States Army Reserve, where he retired with the rank of staff sergeant.

Following his military service, Dwight built a successful career in the manufacturing industry, serving in leadership roles across Georgia, North Carolina and Illinois. His work was an important part of his life, and he was known for his strong work ethic, steady leadership and commitment to the people he led.

Throughout his career, he earned the respect of his colleagues, with several employees choosing to relocate to continue working under his leadership.

Throughout his battle with pancreatic cancer, Dwight was blessed by the love and care of his wife, Carol, who remained by his side every step of the way.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elsie Cribbs; his sisters, Virginia Key and Brenda Graham; and his second wife, Sara Jane Beacham Cribbs.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Carol Baker Cribbs; his daughters, Amy Cribbs Taylor, April (Nick) Newkirk, Angela (Lance) Smith and Morgan Cribbs; Carol's daughters, Kimberly (Jerry) Avery, Stacie Moore and Amanda (Jason) Tharp, whom he loved as his own; his brother, Randell (Debra) Cribbs; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held at Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Rincon, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The family received friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 315 Greenwich Road, Savannah, Georgia.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.

Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2026

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