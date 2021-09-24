Obituaary - Christopher Richard "Chris" Stills

With great sorrow, we announce the death of Christopher Richard "Chris" Stills, age 45, of Sylvania, Georgia.Chris was quiet as a mouse, strong as an ox and as gentle as a butterfly. With his ever familiar "hey, hey", everyone who encountered him liked him.Chris was an avid lover of baseball, music, art, comics and cars, but above all else, his greatest treasures were his two beautiful children. Chris was built for fatherhood and served his role with immense love and devotion.A graduate of Screven County High School, he then attended Georgia Southern University. He spent the last eight years with a company and crew he loved, Ogeechee Heating & Air.Left behind with broken hearts are his loving parents, Johnny and Robin; his two precious children, Addison and Sydney; as well as an enormous array of family and friends.A celebration of life will be announced in the future.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 25, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



