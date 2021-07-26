Obituary - Janice Miller

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Janice Elizabeth Miller of Tybee Island, surrounded by family, went home to heaven on July 3, 2021, at the age of 82.She was born on October 31, 1938, to the late Preston H. Crosby and Erma Margaret Crosby.She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Becky North Broxton.Janice lived a full life from the beginning until her death. In her youth, she attended Faith Primitive Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and in a trio that travelled with the pastor to church meetings.She wanted to attend nursing school after graduating Savannah High School in 1956, but her dad did not approve, so she worked as a switchboard operator at Bell South until she married in 1957.After marriage, three children and at age 40, she began a long career in nursing that included working in OR and many years in Labor and Delivery, which was her passion.She later became a certified OBGYN nurse practitioner.In the middle of achieving her nursing career, she gave her life to full-time Christian ministry at Ridgecrest in 1985. After which, she went on three mission trips, two to Jamaica and one to Croatia.She was pursuing becoming a missionary to Africa when her journey led her to work with unwed mothers' maternity homes as house parent and RN in the Atlanta area. She worked first at The Clay Home and then The Georgia Baptist Children's Home.She maintained loving relationships with the girls over the years and in her words, "If I never receive another, I have had enough rewards and blessings to last a lifetime."Janice will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her beautiful voice and her love for Jesus.Janice is survived by her best friend and caretaker, Ruth Seibert; two sons, Steven North (Tammy), Michael North (Vanessa); and son-in-law, Jeff Broxton; 10 grands, four great-grands, three brothers, two sisters and their spouses, an aunt, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews (most of whom she helped birth) and their children, all of whom she loved very much.We will celebrate Janice's life on August 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Corinth Baptist Church, 296 Corinth Church Road, Springfield, GA 31329.In lieu of flowers, love offerings can be made to Compassus Hospice, 107 Southern Boulevard Suite 203, Savannah, Georgia 31405; or The Living Vine (home for unwed mothers), 535 East 54th Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405.Please share your thoughts about Janice and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



