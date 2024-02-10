Mrs. Earlette B. Shipes, 74, of Sylvania, GA, passed away at her residence on February 8, 2024.

She was born to the late Melcina Boyd and Lester Earl “Bo” Bazemore on August 31, 1949 in Sylvania, GA. She loved her family more than the world, but most of all her grandchildren. She was reared in the McBride Church and was a member of the First Christian Church of Sylvania, where she a found a church family that she loved as much as her own.

Earlette enjoyed going camping, to car shows, and was an avid barrel racer with her horse, Rocky, for 17 years. She worked in the medical field as an office administrator for Dr. Freeman for many years, and later at the Sylvania DFCS office. After her retirement, she and her husband Eddy started their own business, L & E Equipment Maintenance Service, which they ran together for twelve years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers-in-law, Gene Weaver and Jim McCauley, and a nephew Edward Weaver.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Charles “Eddy” Shipes; her children, Chris Shipes of Sylvania, GA, Joyce (Natalie) Shipes of Panama City, FL, Michael (Cassie) Shipes, and Matthew (Shellie) Shipes, all of Sylvania, her siblings, Teresa B. Weaver, LaWanda B. McCauley, Ramona B. (Terry) Stewart, and Bobby Bazemore, all of Sylvania; grandchildren, Mica Shipes, Trax Shipes, Eddy Shipes, Maggie Jo Shipes and Xander Aguilar; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 10 at the Joiner Anderson Screven Chapel from 5-7 p.m.

Services will be held on Sunday, February 11 at the Joiner Anderson Screven Chapel at 3 p.m. with Pastor George Pevey officiating.

Interment will follow in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Milton, Ricky Nash, Nick Mock, Bo Bazemore, Bob Bazemore, and Thomas Bashlor.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene and Stacey Austin, Jerry and Judy McManus, Billy and Sherry Harville, and Donald and Gloria Connor.

Statesboro Herald, February 10, 2024

