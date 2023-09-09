Obituary - Montrose Graham

Statesboro – Montrose Graham was born on December 21, 1924 in Stilson, GA.

He retired as a Georgia Public Health Program Manager after serving health districts in Fort Valley, Jesup, and Dublin, Georgia. He graduated from Stilson High School in 1941. He received an Agricultural Engineering Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and a Masters of Public Health Degree from the University of North Carolina.

He served in the U. S. Navy landing forces in the European theatre during World War II. His unit was attached to the First Army during the crossing of the Rhine River at Remagen, Germany.

Montrose was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church Jesup and First Baptist Church Dublin, Georgia. He was a former member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club where he served for over 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annebeth Woods Graham; his second wife, Margaret Erledene Neal Lord Graha; his parents, Clarence and Gussie Proctor Graham; and a sister, Eunice Graham.

He is survived by his children, Lucia Ann Graham Brown and Monty (Susan) Graham; his step-children, Lauri (John) Brengle and Neal Lord; his grandchildren, Laura (Brian) Hieger, Daniel (Ashley) Brown, Jessica (Kris) Stevens, Lindsey (Jonathan) Aprati; step-grandchildren, Maggie and Will Brengle; great-grandchildren, Noah Hieger, Connor and Wesley Brown, Emmaline and Eli Stevens, Lena and Jack Aprati; and his nephew, Lee Woods.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson.

Burial, with military honors, will follow the service at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Aprati, Kris Stevens, Daniel Brown, Brian Hieger, Joe Newman, Lee Woods.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Serson Sunday School Class, Ivanhoe Hunting Club, and the VFW Post 10825.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4700 Polar Springs Church Rd., Portal, GA 30450, or the Bulloch County Historical Society, 315 Savannah Ave., Statesboro, GA 30458.

His family wishes to thank those giving him care during recent illness including friends, Superior Nursing Kare caregivers, Juliette Newsome, and Gentiva Hospice.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2023