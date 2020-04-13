Obituary - Gay Massa

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- Gay was born on January 19, 1932 in Atlanta, Ga., to her parents, Ellen and Ralph J. King.She grew up in Waycross, Ga., until attending the University of Georgia, where she majored in journalism and joined the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. While attending UGA, she met and married Raymond E. Massa on December 27, 1952.Gay had a successful career in real estate for over 30 years.She was an active member in All Saints Catholic Church of Dunwoody, where she loved attending Bible study. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and was a Zeta for life.She had many hobbies and interests, from growing orchids to her passion for dolls, as well as enjoying her time on Saint Simons Island.She was passionate about her Irish heritage and sharing her love of Ireland, but will be remembered most for her love of family.She will be loved and missed by her children, Anthony Massa of Tampa, Fla.; Paul Massa, wife, Debbie; Mary Chachas, and Kim Israel, husband, Jeff, of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jon Massa, Savannah Chachas, Ansley and Andrew Israel as well as Nathan McDonald; great-grandchildren, Addison and Mateo Massa.A service will not be held due to the current crisis with COVID-19.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for gifts to be made to the Mayo Clinic in memory of Gay for Dementia Research and COVID-19 response. Donations may be made by phone at 1-855-852-8129 to speak with a gift processing associate who can take a donation securely over the phone; online at https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc; under "tribute information", please indicate the gift is in memory of Gay Massa; or by mail at Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Please indicate gift is in memory of Gay Massa.Statesboro Herald, April 14, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



