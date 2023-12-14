Obituary - Ms. Margaret Pye Waters Woods

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Ms. Margaret Pye Waters Woods, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 12 at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Born in Register, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Harry Pye Sr. and Bertha Kirby Pye.

Margaret was a 1950 graduate of Brooklet High School.

Ms. Woods was a member of the Emit Grove Baptist Church and was a member of the Faithful Workers Sunday School Class.

Margaret enjoyed sewing, knitting and embroidery. She loved to fish and keep her flower beds beautiful and thriving. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her siblings, to whom she was very close.

Ms. Woods is preceded in death by her first husband, Shelton Waters; second husband, Jim Woods; a sister, Willie Faye Lee; and five brothers, Melvin, Leonard, Bernie, Bruce and Brooks Pye.

Surviving are sons, Stephen Waters of Statesboro, Tommy Waters of Brooklet; daughter, Emily Stringer (Jappy) of Statesboro; five grandchildren, Jason Stringer, Chris and Katie Page, Seth and Katy Waters; three great-grandchildren, Wilt and Finley Page, Gracie Waters; three sisters, one sister-in-law and two brothers-in-law, Loretta Shurling of Ellabell, Myrtle Lee and Fred Witter of Milwaukee, Wis.; Josephine and Roy Spivey of Rincon, Nancy Pye of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph H. “Junior” Pye and Sandy of Clearwater, Fla.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Elder Randy Waters officiating. A private burial will take place at Brooklet City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2023

