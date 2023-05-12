Zetwell Road woman dies in accident

A 53-year-old Bulloch County woman was killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Zetwell Road, just east of Mill Creek Park.

According to Senior Trooper Jamey Holloway with the Georgia State Patrol Post 45 in Statesboro, Jennifer Robinson Jenkins of Zetwell Road died at the scene after her 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was struck by a pickup truck.

“About 7:30 a.m., the at-fault vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling north on Zetwell Road,” Holloway said. “The Suburban was traveling south. Just south of J.A. Hart Road, the driver of the Silverado became distracted with her child in the back seat. She took her eyes off the road and veered into the southbound lane and struck the Suburban.”

Holloway described the collision as “front headlight to front headlight.”

Jenkins, who Holloway said, was wearing her seat belt, was “deceased at the scene.”

A 3-year-old boy traveling in the backseat was found with no pulse when emergency crews arrived on the scene, Holloway said.

“They got a pulse and he was life-flighted to a hospital in Savannah,” Holloway said.

Holloway said the boy “was not properly restrained in the vehicle” when the accident occurred. The trooper said he had not heard of an update on the boy’s condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Holloway said the driver of the Silverado was “not looking at the road at the time of the accident and never saw the other vehicle she hit.” Also, he said she was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered “some injuries” and taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment.

While there was fog in the area, Holloway said he doesn’t believe it contributed to the crash.

“The driver of the Suburban saw the truck coming at her and hit the brakes,” Holloway said. “She just didn’t have enough time to stop.”

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) came to the scene of the accident and is investigating the accident. No charges have been filed.



