Wynn: Wear masks for others' safety

Wearing a cloth face mask in public protects others in case you are carrying the COVID-19 virus, which is possible even if you do not feel sick, said Ted Wynn, director of Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency.



He issued the reminder Wednesday, also announcing that the number of positive coronavirus cases in Bulloch County increased to 87. The county reported its third COVID-19 related death Monday. Of the 87 cases, 11 required hospitalization, and on Wednesday, East Georgia Regional Medical Center was treating seven patients with the virus, he said.

Wearing masks may possibly offer you some personal protection, but it definitely helps protect others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "advises to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others," he said. "You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

"Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example, to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities," he said.

The cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, he added.

"Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing."

Wynn reinforced recommendations by the CDC to use hand sanitizer often, wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, and if you are elderly or sick or have underlying health conditions that may render you especially susceptible to the virus, stay home.

