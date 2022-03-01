Wynn to stop weekly COVID updates

Like the rest of the nation, new COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Bulloch County. So much so in fact, Ted Wynn, director of the Bulloch Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency, said Monday’s weekly COVID local update, is the last one his office plans to release.

In an email sent Monday afternoon, Wynn said: “Bulloch EMA will suspend reporting of weekly COVID numbers as of today. While we will continue to monitor the situation and employ the ‘all hazards approach’ to preparations, the arrival of spring will shift our major focus to severe weather and hurricane preparedness.

“The public is being advised to monitor COVID via media outlets and public health authorities.”

Fueled by the omicron variant, there were 862 new coronavirus cases reported in Bulloch for the week of Jan. 18-24, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That was the worst single week for new local cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the most recent week, Feb. 22-28, Bulloch recorded 63 new cases – the fewest since the week of Dec. 14-20, which is why Wynn said the Bulloch EMA is discontinuing the reports.

Wynn began issuing daily COVID reports in April 2020. With a decline in cases, he switched to weekly reports in May 2021, but was forced to resume the daily reports when the delta variant surge hit in July 2021. He went back to weekly reports in mid-October as delta waned and maintained the weekly reports through Monday.

“I hope I will never have to send out another COVID report for Bulloch County,” Wynn said.

Moving on from COVID

As the pandemic enters its third year, the U.S. is still reporting about 66,000 new, confirmed infections per day and about 1,800 deaths per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nonetheless, signs the nation is ready to move on from the biggest COVID-19 wave to date are everywhere. Statewide mask mandates have all but disappeared, and last week, the CDC said it's no longer recommending indoor masking for most Americans, based on current data.

Cities are lifting vaccine requirements to enter bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. Companies are bringing workers back to the office. California said it's taking an “endemic” approach to the virus that leans on prevention and swift containment of outbreaks.

“I think it's reasonable and appropriate for people to live their lives a little more as the risk of infection goes down but to do it in a way that recognizes that, at some point, we’re going to have another wave," said Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “And we’re going to need to be willing to buckle down just a little bit in the future.”

The latest polls show worries about infection have dipped among both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans. Data shows, however, that unvaccinated people are at much higher risk for serious illness and death than people who received the shot.

Local hospitalizations

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center was treating 14 COVID-19 patients on Monday, with three on ventilators. That compares with 11 patients last week and four on ventilators.

Also, the hospital modified its visitation policy, effective Tuesday, to allow two visitors – who must be at least 16 – at a time per patient, according to an email from Jamie Riggs, director of Marketing for EGRMC.

“As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decline, we believe this is an appropriate step as we continue to respond to changes in our community,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia.

The number of entrances to the hospital will remain limited. All visitors for patients should enter the outpatient entrance Monday-Friday between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. After hours, visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entrance. Those visiting patients in the Women’s Pavilion may enter through the Women’s Pavilion entrance.

Bulloch County Schools

Bulloch County Schools reported only one new COVID case last week, compared to 403 cases reported Jan. 16–22.

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University has seen the number of COVID cases drop 93% from the 502 reported across its three campuses the week of Jan. 17–23 to 34 for each of the most recent weeks Feb. 14–20 and Feb. 21-27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.