Woman sues fertility clinic, saying she gave birth to another patient's baby

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Krystena Murray became pregnant after undergoing in vitro fertilization two years ago, and said she was unaware until she gave birth that the fertility clinic had made a fateful mistake. In December 2023, Murray delivered a healthy baby boy. But she also knew immediately that it didn't develop from one of her own lab-fertilized eggs. The baby was Black, while Murray and her sperm donor are both white. She says she later learned doctors had transferred another patient's embryo instead of her own. Regardless, Murray resolved to raise the child. But after reporting the mix-up to the fertility clinic, she says, its staff tracked down and notified the baby's biological parents. They demanded custody, Murray said, and she gave up the 5-month-old boy to avoid a legal fight she couldn't win.