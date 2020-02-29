Woman shot, in critical condition

A woman remains in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning near a bar on Lanier Drive.

Police charged Randall Scott Packer of Old Register Road with aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, said Statesboro Police Capt., Jared Akins. Further charges are pending, he said.

Around 2:19 a.m., Statesboro Police patrol officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the parking lot adjacent to Cowboy’s Pub on Lanier Drive.

“Upon arrival, they located a 23 year old female shot once. The female, whose name was not released yet, was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where she remains in critical condition,” he said.

Packer, 26, was detained at the scene and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

“Detectives are currently seeking any other persons who may have witnessed the victim being shot,” Akins said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Winskey or the on-call detective at (912) 764-9911.