Woman airlifted after shooting at Stadium Walk apartments

An unidentified woman was airlifted to a Savannah hospital earlier Wednesday after she was shot during an argument with a relative at the Stadium Walk apartment complex in Statesboro.



Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said the incident occurred around noon at the complex on Lanier Drive, across from Paulson Stadium.

“The two women are family members. One shot the other a single time,” Broadhead said in an email. “The victim was airlifted to Savannah in ‘serious’ condition.”

Broadhead said the suspect remained on the scene, but as she was being taken into custody, “she began suffering from seizure activity and was taken to (East Georgia Regional Medical Center).”

He said once the suspect is stable, she will be interviewed and police can “find out what happened.”