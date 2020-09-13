Woman, 36, becomes Bulloch’s youngest COVID victim

A 36-year-old woman became Bulloch County’s youngest victim due to the coronavirus and 63 new local cases were reported over the weekend.

In his Saturday report to the public, Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the woman had no known comorbid conditions in becoming Bulloch’s 24th death since the pandemic began.

Bulloch added 22 cases Saturday and 41 on Sunday and now has 2,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. The county has seen an increase of 1,029 cases since Aug. 28 – that means 39% of total cases have been recorded in the past 16 days.

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 21 patients Sunday. Six patients are on ventilators.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 126 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 110 people with probable COVID-19 and 117 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools reported Friday that there have been 64 COVID-19 positive cases within its student and faculty body — public schools only — with 566 quarantined.

Georgia Southern University, which reports weekly, listed 351 cases, including both university-confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus this week among its students and faculty. COVID-19 cases now total 942 — 654 self-reported and 288 university-confirmed — since the university resumed in-person classes on Aug. 17. Of the 942 cases, 899 are on the Statesboro campus. The next report is expected to be released next Monday.

At East Georgia State College, officials reported 25 cases, both confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus and 55 cases overall on its three campuses as of Friday.

Ogeechee Technical College is reporting cases weekly and had 18 confirmed cases as of Monday — 16 students and two employees, all on the Bulloch County campus.

On Sunday, Georgia reported 3,533 new COVID cases over the two-day weekend, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 294,314. The state reported 87 deaths over the weekend, raising the death toll to 6,333.

As of Sunday afternoon, 193,867 Americans have died from coronavirus, and the U.S. has recorded 6,504,139 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.





Testing

Statesboro’s city government and the Bulloch County government have partnered with East Georgia Healthcare Center to offer free COVID-19 testing two mornings each week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, at Luetta Moore Park.

Testing will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30-11:30 a.m., starting Sept. 15, at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Appointments for free COVID testing at the Specimen Point of Collection site at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro may be made by calling (855) 473-4374 or by visiting www.sehdph.org/covid-19/.