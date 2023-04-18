Woman, 17, killed after handgun discharges at Bulloch County house

A 17-year-old woman was killed Sunday after a bullet struck her in the head while the man she was with was disassembling and reassembling a handgun.

According to a release from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Kelsey Amanda McDuffie was at a residence at 1342 Arthur Nubern Road in southern Bulloch County, located about a mile south of the Highway 67/Interstate 16 intersection, early Sunday morning. While at the residence, Adan Allen Keelin, 18, was showing McDuffie a handgun.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Keelin was showing McDuffie how to disassemble and reassemble a 9mm semi-auto handgun,” Chief Deputy Bill Black said in the release. “During this activity, the handgun discharged, while in the hands of Keelin. The bullet traveled through Keelin’s left hand and struck McDuffie in the rear of her head.”

Shortly after the incident, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from 911 central dispatch that a subject had been shot and was being transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by a “private vehicle.” Black said deputies and investigators responded to the Emergency Room area the hospital.

McDuffie was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah for surgery and later succumbed to her injuries, Black said. He said McDuffie’s address, or where she was from, has not been released.

Keelin also went to East Georgia Regional where he was treated for the gunshot through his hand and released, Black said.

Black said the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Reid Odom at (912) 764-1785. When the investigation is complete, Black said all evidence will be turned over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office, Black said, would then determine if any charges would be filed.