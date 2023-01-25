WinterFest set for downtown Boro on Feb. 3

A WinterFest block party is set for Friday, Feb. 3 on West Main St. and West Vine St. in downtown Statesboro from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

“It’s time to celebrate all the wonderful things winter has to offer,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director for the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, which is organizing the event. “Downtown Statesboro is your destination for all things fun. This WinterFest block party will provide an evening for you to enjoy with family, friends, loved ones and even your pets.”

According to a release from the Downtown Authority, people can try ax throwing or stick to shopping for jewelry, soaps, candles and other handmade goods. Food will be available from a variety of vendors throughout the night.

A s’mores station will be open to provide a sweet treat and and Vandy’s BBQ will feature music from Dan Larkin and Friends.

“This year, we are expanding our event to include West Vine St., making it a big block party,” Muldrew said. “This expansion will allow even more room for our vendors and fun activities.”

Road closings for the Feb. 3 event are as follows: West Main St. to College St. and West Vine St. to Walnut St. These road closures will take place from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Despite the road closures, people will still be able to shop at businesses like Vino 1910, Material Girl, Charlie’s Funky Junk Shop, Miracles Children’s Boutique, and LA Waters Furniture and Mattress Center, as they will remain open later into the evening, according to the release.

Muldrew said First Friday events are made possible by the support of the following sponsors: Vyve Broadband, Morris Bank, McLendon Enterprises, Party Impressions, East Georgia Center for Oral and Facial Surgery, Georgia Power, Party Harbor, Coca Cola, Statesboro Properties, Shoemaker Equipment Supplier, Southern Chiropractic & Wellness Center, American Roofing, Wells Fargo Advisors, Colony Bank, Statesboro Oral Surgery, CORE Credit Union, Tormenta FC and McKeithen’s True Value.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority at (912) 764-7227 or email at mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com



