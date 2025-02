Winter Break Art Camp is going on all this week inside the Averitt Center for the Arts' Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts.

Led by instructor Georgina Osuna-Diaz, the group of campers create different art projects every day, play games, do trivia and even make their own slime.

Osuna-Diaz said she hopes the campers learn how to express themselves a little more though art and, of course, have fun.

Rowan Gohagan, left, and another camper put their works of clay in the sun to dry outside the Roxie Remley Center. Gohagan is in kindergarten at Julia P. Bryant Elementary. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Rowan Gohagan, in purple, reaches for a piece of plastic to add to her "house," while other campers build their own plastic art creations during the Winter Break Camp. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Camper Elliott Fackler, right, tries to distract Aurora Beall-Kleinsorge, center, from her fussball game while Juliana Maurer looks on, Tuesday, Feb. 18. Fackler is a first grader at Julia P. Bryant Elementary, while Beall-Kleinsorgeis a fifth grader at Sallie Zetterower, and Maurer is in second grade at Mattie Lively. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff