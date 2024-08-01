Window now open through Aug. 23 to nominate students for Gifted Services

Bulloch County Schools' nomination window for Gifted Services is now open through Aug. 23.

This fall review provides a time for teachers, parents, guardians, students or peers to nominate any newly enrolled student in second through eighth grades, according to a release from the school district.

All nominations must be submitted to the QUEST facilitator at each elementary or middle school. An online nomination form is available for each elementary and middle school on the school district's Gifted Education Services website at www.bullochschools.org/gifted.

After Aug. 23, nominations are closed and each school's eligibility team will review student data to determine if a formal evaluation for gifted services is required. A nomination does not guarantee a formal evaluation. The review team will determine if an application confirms the need for a formal evaluation.

Before an evaluation, the child's parents or guardians will receive a Permission to Test Form to sign and return to the school. The form is required before testing can begin.

The school district will conduct testing Sept. 30 through Oct. 25.





Online talent development resources

According to the release, the school district now offers parents an online resource to help develop talent and skills of their children.

“Primary Talent Development” is an instructional model that provides all students opportunities to develop their talents. The model aims to challenge a child’s thinking skills through attribute, questioning, and creative problem-solving experiences.

The Gifted Talent Development section of the website has seven lessons families may utilize.

The “Alike and Different” lesson should be divided into two sessions, as stated. Tangram manipulatives for the “Musician Tangram Creations” have been ordered by the school district and will be available at the Central Office for families to check out upon request by the end of August.

Families who would like to order these sessions are asked to contact Dr. Julie Wilson at jhwilson@bullochschools.org.



