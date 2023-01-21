Welcoming new friends

A majority of the 8,100 people projected to work at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America and the over 5,000 expected for its supplier industries will be Americans, officials say. But they expect teams of key personnel from South Korea to rotate into Bulloch, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties, most staying only a few years, for decades to come.

With that in mind, World Trade Center Savannah, the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority and development agencies in the four JDA member counties brought Jeanne Charbonneau, who served for 17 years as a consultant to the city of Montgomery, Alabama, on the needs of Korean families, to speak to community and business leaders here.

Montgomery is home to Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, a factory that opened in 2003. Charbonneau – a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who previously served in Korea – worked with Korea-based industries’ team members and their families under contract to her city from 2002 to 2019. The Alabama plant, which was established to build gasoline-powered vehicles but had an electric vehicle line added last year, employs a few more than 3,000 people, making it 40% the size of the EV and battery plant now under construction at JDA Mega Site in northern Bryan County.

Friday morning, Charbonneau greeted 100 or so Statesboro-area people in the Nessmith-Lane Conference Center on the Georgia Southern Universtiy campus.

“Wow, this room is full. This is crazy, right?” she said. “I am so impressed that there are so many people in this community who are really, really eager to know something, anything about the Korean neighbors who are going to come and be part of your community for the next 30 and 40 years.”

The Development Authority of Bulloch County and the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce teamed with WTC Savannah for the “Planning for New South Korean Neighbors” session here. Through the week, Charbonneau had given similar presentations for gatherings of community and business leaders in Savannah and Pooler in Chatham County, Pembroke and Richmond Hill in Bryan County and Rincon in Effingham County.

Help settling in

Based on her experience in Montgomery, the Korean workers – who Charbonneau said are always referred to as team members rather than employees – and their families will need some help settling in and adjusting to differences between their home country and the United States in things such as housing, schools and medical care.

“There will be waves of Korean families that come in, many, many waves over decades, and it turns out that they leave and they don’t stay around for their replacement to get in, so they’re not in a position to help each other get the settling done, and so it’s an investment that our community decided was very definitely worth it,” she said.

Maybe 1,000

Charbonneau said there will be probably 100 to 120 Korean nationals as long-term team members at the main Hyundai plant, out of its workforce of 8,100. But with various “surges over time” and “overlapping crews,” from construction through production, there could be 300 Korean nationals and their families, she said.

She noted that this isn’t counting supplier industries, which are expected to boost the total anticipated jobs to about 14,000. Father Jason Adams of St. Matthew Catholic Church asks how local churches can best prepare for welcoming the South Korean families who will be relocating locally as the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is being built and after it begins operations during a program at Georgia Southern's Nessmith-Lane Conference Center on Friday, Jan. 20. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

“When everything is operational, I would expect that you’re going to have probably 1,000 or 1,200 (Korean) families here, across the four counties,” she said.

Two Hyundai suppliers have announced plans to build factories in Bulloch County: Joon Georgia, established by Ajin USA and expected to employ, eventually, 630 people, and SECO Ecoplastic, expected to create 456 jobs.

Housing needs

When Charbonneau asked how many educators were present Friday, several raised their hands. Only a couple of people from medical fields were present. But she said everyone could eventually help a Korean neighbor or friend navigate the U.S. health care system, since it is so different from that in South Korea, where every service is available without insurance or a co-pay.

When she asked how many real estate agents or property managers were in attendance, more than a dozen raised their hands.

“Realtors, I hate to disappoint you. The Koreans will not be buying. The Koreans rent,” Charbonneau said. “They’re not allowed to buy.”

This, like many of her observations, was a generalization, which she acknowledged has exceptions.

“A couple of them with resources of their own at home or through families may recruit you for trying to buy property,” she suggested to the real estate agents. “But they get a housing allowance just like military people get, being here.”

The allowance is based on the team member’s position in the company, she said. Many of the Koreans will come from cities where they live in high-rise apartments.

“But when they come to America, they want a single-family home, and that is probably the only time in their lives and careers that they will be able to have a single-family home,” Charbonneau said.

However, they are not interested in maintaining a lawn or owning a lawn mower, she said. So in Montgomery, lawn maintenance and pest control services were built into contracts for rental homes and covered by the housing allowances.

Setting up utility accounts can also be a challenge for the new arrivals, so utility companies can help by making information and applications available in Korean.

‘Translate’ button

“Lots of things are online now, applications and things like that,” Charbonneau said. “So if it’s online and you do not have in the upper righthand corner of your website, a button that says ‘Translate,’ now is the time to put that button in there.”

But hire a professional translator and do not use Google Translate, which will not be as accurate, she said.

She suggested that school systems could also take this advice.

In fact, the Bulloch County Schools website already features a “languages” button, with Korean being one of 26 languages, other than English and counting both traditional and simplified Chinese, for which the site provides translations of its content.

Korean families may need assistance with school enrollment and supplying required vaccination histories, she said, but noted that their children often have more vaccinations than required in the United States and that there is no “anti-vax” movement in Korea.

Students’ needs

Korean students, even by third or fourth grade, are often a year or two ahead of American classmates, especially in math and science, she noted. But their English skills usually are not good enough for them to keep pace in U.S. schools without falling behind before they return to the South Korean system. Bulloch County Schools superintendent Charles Wilson was among those listen intently as Jeanne Charbonneau, who served for 17 years as the primary point-of-contact for South Korean families in the Montgomery, Alabama River Region, shares her experiences about the kind of cultural issues that play a role in welcoming the South Korean families who will be relocating locally as the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is being built and after it begins operations during a program at Georgia Southern's Nessmith-Lane Conference Center on Friday, Jan. 20. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

So in Montgomery she helped establish a Saturday school “by Koreans, for Koreans” that provided additional instruction in math and science in the Korean language, plus English skills enrichment.

Churches helped by opening preschool programs to Korean students, but Korean mothers do not want “all Korean-kid” preschool classes, Charbonneau said.

“The moms really want their little ones in English-speaking preschools because that immersion, and they younger they are, the kids pick up the language skills, like that,” she said, “and by the time they are enrolled in kindergarten or first grade, you know, they are translating for mom sometimes.”

The Korean women often have advanced professional degrees but when their children are born leave the workforce and devote themselves to maintaining their homes and attending to their children’s education, Charbonneau said.

Other topics she talked about, beyond the scope of this story, included differences in the Korean and American culture, customs and manners.

A call to action

During the question and answer session, she was asked if there is a call to action.

“County commissioners, city council people, church elders, school people, you know, put together a team that can be a rapid response team as these folks start coming in,” Charbonneau said.

In fact, Statesboro already has a number of Korean residents, and there previously were more Koreans in the area when two poultry processing plants in neighboring counties sponsored them as guest workers. At least one Statesboro church, First Baptist, has a Korean ministry with regular services.

One Korean’s view

Dr. Jaehyuk Lee, originally from Korea but a Bulloch County resident for more than a decade, previously taught at Georgia Southern and is now an associate professor of economics at East Georgia State College.

He said there are about 20 Georgia Southern and East Georgia faculty members with families here and that he and others are excited about the prospect of a growing Korean community. He went to graduate school at Auburn University, which is between the Kia plant at West Point, Georgia, and the Hyundai plant in Montgomery.

“We had Korean grocery stores, restaurants and Korean people, a Korean community, so we are very excited to see this here in Bulloch County too,” Lee said.

He attended Charbonneau’s sessions here and in Pooler and said he found her observations about “99% accurate. But he said South Korean culture has been changing, especially in regard to women’s roles.

“I think it’s been changing fast,” Lee said. “Nowadays more women have jobs and outside activities. We have some, like stay-at-home daddies too.”