Video of Southeast Bulloch fans welcoming home their four-time state flag football champions

SEB Homecoming Celebration for flag football championsFamily members, students and supporters came out to Southeast Bulloch High School Monday night to celebrate the flag football team returning from Atlanta with a fourth consecutive state championship. Lots of hugs, fireworks and even an unexpected bath for Coach Marci Cochran greeted the triumphant Yellow Jackets.
By: Jason Martin
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
