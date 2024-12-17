By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Video of Southeast Bulloch fans welcoming home their four-time state flag football champions
SEB Flag 2024
Southeast Bulloch flag football coach Marci Cochran celebrates with her four-time state championship Yellow Jackets after arriving back at the school in Brooklet Monday night. - photo by Jason Martin

SEB Homecoming Celebration for flag football champions

Family members, students and supporters came out to Southeast Bulloch High School Monday night to celebrate the flag football team returning from Atlanta with a fourth consecutive state championship. Lots of hugs, fireworks and even an unexpected bath for Coach Marci Cochran greeted the triumphant Yellow Jackets.
By: Jason Martin

