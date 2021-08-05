Video helps ID suspect in accidental shooting

A Statesboro man was arrested Thursday following an incident in which his actions, police said, resulted in the accidental shooting of a woman.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, said on Thursday morning about 9 a.m., officers and detectives responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center for a 22-year-old woman who was brought in for treatment with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Akins said, she allegedly sustained the injury during an altercation between her 31-year-old boyfriend and another man at the Valero Station located at 500 East Main Street in Statesboro. The victim was driven to EGRMC for treatment by her boyfriend.

“After securing the crime scene, detectives interviewed a variety of eyewitnesses and obtained critical video surveillance from the store,” Akins said.

Akins said the evidence, which included the video, showed that a man later identified as Alvin Lennar Knight was already at Valero when the victim, her infant and her boyfriend arrived.

“Knight allegedly became angry over a comment made to him by the victim’s boyfriend,” Akins said. “Knight then attempted to assault the victim’s boyfriend multiple times and pursued him around parking lot despite bystanders’ attempts to restrain him from doing so.

“As the victim, her infant, and her boyfriend retreated back to their vehicle, the boyfriend retrieved a handgun from the car. The firearm accidentally discharged, striking the victim.”

Knight then fled the area on foot and the victim was driven to the hospital by her boyfriend. Knight, 34, later returned to the scene to retrieve his vehicle and was interviewed by detectives, Akins said.

“It appears from the totality of the evidence that the victim’s boyfriend felt that Knight constituted an immediate threat to his safety and the safety of his girlfriend and child. His use of a legally possessed handgun for self-defense was therefore justified under Georgia law.”

Also, Akins said because the injury to the victim was unintentional, it was not a criminal act.

“Knight’s conduct, however, placed the victim and her boyfriend in “reasonable fear of their safety” and therefore constituted a criminal charge of disorderly conduct. Knight, of Carmel Drive in Statesboro, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana/less than one ounce. He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail for processing.

“Cases such as this again point to the need for adequate video surveillance in conducting criminal investigations,” Akins said. “Video is an impartial witness that can aid in sorting through contradictory and convoluted events such as the ones described above.

“SPD encourages all businesses to have modern video surveillance and to network these systems into the Fusus system implemented this year.”

For more information about the Fusus video system, contact Akins at (912) 764-9911.